Tottenham Hotspur are attempting to end their trophy drought in the 2021 Carabao Cup final.

Spurs are forever bullied for their silverware drought on social media, failing to translate the success of the Mauricio Pochettino era to the plaques and gongs that the club so badly desires.

However, Spurs will get their chance to bat away the trophy cabinet memes under the Wembley arch when they lock horns with Manchester City this afternoon.

2021 Carabao Cup final

There's no denying that Tottenham face an uphill battle to overthrow a Pep Guardiola side destined for Premier League glory and even more so on the back of dismissing Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Even some of the fans who agreed with the 'Special One' being sacked thought that the decision should have been made after the final, but clearly Daniel Levy has great faith in Ryan Mason.

Either way, though, Tottenham definitely need to populate their trophy cabinet to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son onside because nothing makes for a legacy quite like medals.

Liverpool fan Tom RANTS about Refs but makes a massive mistake! (Football Terrace)

Tottenham's long wait for a trophy

But if the worst comes to pass, then Spurs can at least reassure themselves with the fact that their trophy drought is by no means the longest compared to their Premier League colleagues.

In fact, using data from Sky Sports, we can reveal ahead of the Carabao Cup final that Spurs actually place in seventh when the 20 clubs are ranked by how recently their last trophy win was.

And no, the Community Shield, Intertoto Cup, Full Members' Cup nor any second-tier league crowns are up for consideration here.

Premier League clubs' last major trophy

Intrigued? Well, hold this statistic close to your heart if things go wrong, Tottenham fans, because you can check out how the 20 Premier League clubs rank and compare down below:

=18. Fulham - N/A

=18. Brighton & Hove Albion - N/A

=18. Crystal Palace - N/A

17. Sheffield United - FA Cup (1925)

16. Burnley - Division One (1960)

15. West Bromwich Albion - FA Cup (1968)

14. Newcastle United - Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1969)

13. Southampton - FA Cup (1976)

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers - League Cup (1980)

11. West Ham United - FA Cup (1980)

10. Leeds United - Division One (1992)

9. Everton - FA Cup (1995)

8. Aston Villa - League Cup (1996)

7. Tottenham Hotspur - League Cup (2008)

6. Leicester City - Premier League (2016)

5. Manchester United - Europa League (2017)

4. Chelsea - Europa League (2019)

3. Manchester City - League Cup (2020)

2. Liverpool - Premier League (2020)

1. Arsenal - FA Cup (2020)

So difficult to win a major trophy

Yes, that's right, Leicester stand alone as the only current Premier League club to have won a major trophy in the 21st century outside of the 'big six'.

No, that's not me arguing for the European Super League, but it just goes to show that winning silverware in English football - even if it is 'just' the Carabao Cup - is by no means straightforward.

Besides, clubs like West Ham and Newcastle have some of the biggest fanbases in the country yet those thousands of supporters haven't seen the club lift silverware for decades upon decades.

So, fear not, Spurs, we've got your back through all the trophy cabinet jokes even if your own sponsors don't, but there's no denying that getting one over Guardiola would be a real triumph.

News Now - Sport News