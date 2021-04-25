Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal into next week just one minute into round two of their second clash for the welterweight gold at UFC 261 last night, but it was an event that left us with plenty of talking points and drama.

From Usman's destructive punch to Chris Weidman's unfortunate leg injury, a lot went down at the at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

However, one of the funnier talking points and moments came from the commentary desk, and in particular, Joe Rogan.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ sent ‘Gamebred’ packing with a brain-rattling right cross, followed by a series of pitiless hammer strikes on the ground. For a split second, it looked like Masvidal was gearing up for a return to his feet before Usman hammered him into unconsciousness.

In awe of the unstoppable Usman’s supreme striking efficiency, commentator Joe Rogan’s jaw dropped at ringside. Amazed by the highlight reel-worthy knockout, Rogan appeared to be on the cusp of an out of body experience. Fellow commentators Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik also lost their minds at the display before them.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction from the trio has gone viral and is being shared all over the internet, and by watching the video clips below, it's easy to see why.

Usman picked up a well deserved Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts as Masvidal makes his way to the back of the line once more. Having blamed his lack of preparation due to taking the fight on six days’ notice last time, a fully trained ‘Gamebred’ ultimately fell once more.

Rogan had a similarly over the top reaction to Rose Namajunas’ round one head kick on Zhang Weili earlier on in the show. So much so in fact, people thought the Twitter account above got the reactions mixed up, but that simply wasn't the case.

Knocking out the now former strawweight champion in less than two minutes, Namajunas handed her arch rival a vicious loss to cap off their increasingly personal feud.

UFC 261 was the first show with a full capacity crowd since UFC 248 and it’s safe to say the audience did not go home disappointed thanks to three major title defences and a selection of shockingly gruesome moments.

From Usman continuing to cement an argument for being the best in the world to the tragedy of Weidman, the show was overflowing with talking points.

