A showdown between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and professional boxer Tommy Fury is in the works.

‘The Problem Child’ has been batting back and forth with Fury on social media for some time and it now seems that formal talks are actually underway.

Both men have previously expressed keen interest in fighting the other, so if that is the case, a bout should be agreed in the near future.

The pair are both currently undefeated, with Paul boasting a 3-0 record and ‘TNT’ coming in at an even better 5-0. Should they go ahead with the fight, Fury will enjoy a considerable reach advantage despite being the slightly shorter of the two.

Although he is technically a professional boxer now, Jake Paul is yet to actually fight a pro pugilist. He's beating a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player and then a renowned wrestler. In the form of rising star Fury, the former Disney Channel star will face his toughest test yet.

Having controversially knocked out former Olympian turned ONE Championship and UFC fighter Ben Askren this month, it appears Paul is ready to take the plunge.

Frank Warren, Tommy Fury’s promoter, recently confirmed interest in moving ahead with the bout, saying, as per iFL TV: “We wanna make this fight. It’s really easy - he takes 50 per cent, Tommy takes 50 per cent.

“Let’s get it done.”

Warren’s comments came in the wake of Paul discussing the likelihood of a Fury fight during an interview with ESPN. Paul revealed that to fight Tommy Fury, he requires a huge condition to be met; Tyson Fury must fight Michael Hunter on the card.

Tommy Fury’s older brother ‘The Gypsy King’ is the current WBC heavyweight champion. The general consensus is he will be fighting fellow heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in a dream bout for their respective belts later this year, so sharing the ring with Hunter is not something that is likely to happen.

However, that hasn't stopped both Paul and Tommy going at one another online.

Paul and the younger Fury have traded numerous, rather absurd jibes at one another lately. From Jake Paul suggesting Fury looks like a “Ken doll”, to Fury mockingly cosplaying as Paul with a blonde wig, it hasn’t exactly been the most dramatic of fight feuds over the years.

Should the pair’s respective demands be met, expect to see this culture clash in the near future.

Jake Paul finally getting in the ring with an actual boxer? Let's see how that ends!

