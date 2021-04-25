Liverpool fans must be willing the 2021/22 season towards them.

On the back of yet more dropped points at Anfield, the Reds are wading through one of the worst title defences in Premier League history and have been eliminated from all of their cup competitions.

As a result, there's good reason to think that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards need to ring the changes on Merseyside this summer if they want to regain their crown from Manchester City.

Liverpool looking to next season

Ok, sure, injuries have blighted Liverpool's progress this season, so returning players might feel like new signings to boot, but I think most Kopites would agree that some tweaks are required.

However, fear not, because it seems as though Liverpool are on the brink of their first major arrival before the transfer window has even started and he comes in the form of Ibrahima Konaté.

Fabrizio Romano reported in the Guardian earlier this week that Liverpool had fought off competition from other Premier League clubs to sign the RB Leipzig defender on a five-year deal.

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United Reaction (Football Terrace)

Liverpool close to Konaté move

The Reds are poised to activate the 21-year-old's release clause of £30.5 million, duly boosting their centre-back ranks alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and so on.

A promising update then and one that turns Liverpool attentions firmly into the future, giving fans a tantalising idea of how the 2019/20 Premier League champions might line up next season.

However, for those of you struggling, we wanted to map out Liverpool's potential XI, too, because there's good reason to think that Konaté won't be the only player making a move to the Reds.

Liverpool's potential 2021/22 XI

In fact, we think Edwards will look for Georginio Wijnaldum and Robert Firmino replacements at the very least and if they buy shrewdly, it could see Liverpool fighting back with a vengeance in 2021/22.

Don't believe us? Well, you can check out the prospective XI below, followed by our explanations of the new signings, to see what all the hype is about:

Are you looking over your shoulder, Pep Guardiola?

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

With Wijnaldum heavily linked with a Barcelona move and Firmino declining year on year, I think the additions of Rodrigo De Paul and Patson Daka would suit Liverpool down to the ground.

I've harped on about De Paul, who is the fifth highest-rated player in Serie A this season, for some time now and it's not for no reason that his all-round class has linked him to Inter Milan.

Daka is undoubtedly more of a risk and my first choice for a Firmino replacement would actually be Paulo Dybala, but with speculation at a minimum, I've decided to go for the more realistic option.

The 22-year-old might 'only' be playing in Austrian football, but you can't look past 30 goals in just 33 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, filling the void left by Erling Braut Haaland's exit.

His playing style has drawn comparisons to former Liverpool forward Danny Ings and his proficiency in a pressing brand of football could make him the perfect fit for Klopp's high-energy system.

But even if Liverpool look elsewhere or even secure a last-ditch contract for Wijnaldum, the grass will surely be greener in 2021/22 either way and you can never, ever, write off Klopp's champions.

News Now - Sport News