Conor McGregor has hinted at a possible future fight against Kamaru Usman after the Nigerian’s stunning victory over Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night.

Usman and Masvidal went head-to-head at UFC 261 in front of 15,000 fans in Jacksonville, Florida, for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

This was a rematch of UFC 251 and Usman sealed the 19th victory of his professional career with a superb second-round knockout.

Masvidal was sent crashing to the canvas when Usman connected with a massive straight right hand.

"I told everybody, I'm still getting better. The sky's the limit for me as long as I'm doing this," Usman told reporters, per BBC Sport, after the fight.

"I know with my fundamentals, I am the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet right now."

Masvidal, meanwhile, commented: "First time in my career, and it's in front of all my people, my family and my friends, so it hurts.

"I've never been knocked out in 50 pro fights. Usman showed me something that he didn't show in the first fight. I didn't feel his power, and that's what happens when you get overconfident. I thought we were going to wrestle more.

"All the props to him in the world. He caught me by surprise. He's got my number. There's nothing I can say. He won this fair and square. God bless him."

McGregor then tweeted on Sunday, claiming Usman was copying his shots, along with video footage to back up his point.

“Usman even copying my shots now,” the Irishman tweeted. “Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.”

He continued: “The crowd has me salivating like a dog.”

And the Notorious then added: “I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha ‘cos any one of these fools can get it’ - usman”.

McGregor has suffered two defeats in his previous three UFC fights - against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier in October 2018 and January 2021, respectively - and there are doubts over whether the 32-year-old will ever get back to his formidable best.

Judging by the comments, it seems many UFC fans are convinced that McGregor would lose a potential bout against Usman…

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News