Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest physical specimen that football has ever seen.

Even if you're in the Lionel Messi camp when it comes to the GOAT debate, there's no getting away from the fact that Ronaldo has fought tooth and nail to make himself the ultimate athlete.

We are, after all, talking about a man who can outjump and outmuscle most footballers younger than him despite being closer to his 40th birthday than his 30th. He really is superhuman.

Ronaldo: The ultimate athlete

However, one of the greatest physical attributes that has made Ronaldo such a locomotive of talent over the last two decades has been his blistering pace.

While he might not compare to the quickest speedsters in the game - we're looking at you, Adama Traore and Kylian Mbappe - the Juventus star has always been there or thereabouts with his speed.

And although his advancing age means that we've seen fewer of those sprints in recent seasons, footage of Ronaldo rocketing up and down the pitch during his prime years never gets old.

Ronaldo's impressive sprint speed

The Portuguese even challenged a professional sprinter in his mid-twenties for the 'Tested to the Limit' documentary, though he met his match in the form of Spain's national 100-metre champion.

However, of all the times that Ronaldo has put his speed to the test, we're not sure any of them can possibly compare to a moment of blistering acceleration has spawned several viral videos.

And that came during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the 2012/13 season, rocketing from one end of the pitch to the other for what was almost one of the greatest goals of his career.

Ronaldo's epic sprint vs Atletico

In fact, one of the most popular videos of Ronaldo's sprint claims that he covered '96m in 10 seconds', but even if the calculations are wonky, trust us when we say his pace is truly epic.

Those suffering from motion sickness should look away now because you can check out Ronaldo's Herculean show of pace in the Madrid derby down below:

Blink and you'll miss him.

A stunning show of pace

Although the sprint has been injected into the online footballing zeitgeist by way of various viral videos on the episode, just imagine how talked about it would have been if Ronaldo had scored.

Real were known for their lightning-quick counterattacks under Jose Mourinho at the best of times, never mind when Ronaldo is dashing from penalty area to penalty area like it's nothing.

And it nearly paid off in the most dramatic way imaginable with Ronaldo proving unlikely to strike the upright of Thibaut Courtois' goal. The sprint, however, will ensure that it's never forgotten.

