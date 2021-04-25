On Thursday evening, Lionel Messi gave his teammate Antoine Griezmann a little confidence boost.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty late on in their victory over Getafe and despite being on a hat-trick, Messi handed the scoring opportunity to Griezmann.

The Frenchman duly netted from 12 yards and then ran straight over to his superstar colleague to thank him.

Messi's selflessness has clearly worked wonders, because Griezmann was in stunning form for Barcelona on Sunday against Villarreal.

Just a minute after Samuel Chukwueze had put the hosts ahead, the Blaugarna striker produced one of the best lobs of the season to equalise for the Catalan outfit.

The sauce here from Griezmann is just too much.

Griezmann's first goal

What a goal! The way the 30-year-old adjusted his body to be able to strike the ball with his favoured left foot was simply marvellous.

"Ooooh that’s lovely," former Barcelona man Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter after watching footage of the goal.

Seven minutes after his brilliant lob, the former Atletico Madrid man struck for the second time in the match to put Barcelona 2-1 up.

The Frenchman reacted first to a poor back pass from Juan Foyth, firing home first-time past Villarreal 'keeper Sergio Asenjo.

Griezmann's second goal

Another tidy finish from a footballer who really is beginning to look back to his very best.

Per Opta, only Messi (32) and Villarreal's Gerard Moreno (24) among La Liga players have contributed to more goals in all competitions in 2021 than Greizmann (22).

Not bad, Antoine.

