Phil Foden is having an incredible season for Manchester City.

The 20-year-old midfielder has evolved into one of the team's most important players in 2020/21.

He's capable of playing numerous positions to a world-class standard and possesses a skill level that you don't normally associate with English players.

The way Foden glides across the pitch with a ball at his feet is eerily reminiscent of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

Against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final, Foden produced yet another dribble befitting of the Spanish icon.

The City starlet collected the ball and turned away from Giovani Lo Celso in one swift movement, leaving the Spurs midfielder chasing shadows.

After displaying some more incredible acceleration, Foden was eventually fouled and you can check out the latest instalment of his magnificent dribbling ability in the video below.

"This is special by the way, very special," Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler said, with Gary Neville next to him simply adding: "Mesmerising, honestly."

Yeah, he's pretty good at football is little Phil.

Both City and England are incredibly lucky to have the Stockport-born midfielder, a player who will no doubt be competing for the Ballon d'Or award sooner rather than later.

Back in March, talkSPORT's Adrian Durham boldly claimed that Foden was the most talented English footballer since 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Moore.

“A lot has been said about Phil Foden but I was watching him on Tuesday night and was mesmerised with everything he was doing, with the leadership he showed, the quality of his work, the discipline of his work,” he said.

“Everything about him I was just amazed by. It’s hard to believe he’s still only 20, he’s only played for England three times. I think that’s a mistake from Gareth Southgate by the way.

“I cannot see a fault with this player.

“He has talent, he has quality, he makes a difference in games, he has tactical discipline, he has work rate, there’s nothing lacking from his game. Over the years, how many English players can we say that about?

“There have been some fantastic players but I go back to the ’66 World Cup and Bobby Moore. I don’t think there was a flaw in his game.

“I think Phil Foden is the best since then and I never thought I’d say this. I’d have thought if someone said this to me it was hype but I genuinely believe it, Phil Foden’s that good.”

