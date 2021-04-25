Manchester City have won the Carabao Cup for the fourth consecutive season after beating Ryan Mason's Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley.

Defender Aymeric Laporte scored the winning goal in the 81st-minute, the Frenchman's towering header from a corner flying past a helpless Hugo Lloris.

It was exactly what City deserved for yet another commanding performance in the English capital.

Pep Guardiola's side were simply too good throughout the entirety of the game, keeping Spurs' star-studded attack at bay with ease.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son barely had a sniff, with Mason's team restricted to just 38% possession and two shots on Zack Steffen's goal.

Laporte's winning goal

However, the fact Laporte scored the game's winning goal will be rather controversial.

In the first half, the former Athletic Bilbao man was incredibly lucky to avoid being sent off by referee Paul Tierney.

Early in the opening period, Laporte avoided a yellow card for fouling Spurs' Lucas Moura when the north London outfit looked to break on the counter.

Later on in the first half, the City centre-back was then cautioned for another foul, which means he was incredibly fortunate to still be on the pitch when presented with the chance to score the game's winner.

Should Laporte have been sent off?

Laporte can certainly count himself lucky...

But it has to be said that had the Frenchman been yellow carded for the foul on Moura, it's highly unlikely that he would have committed the second one that eventually saw him cautioned.

That's all hypothetical now, though, and after securing their first piece of silverware this season, City can now look forward to a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

