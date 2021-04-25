West Ham United players: Who did the Irons sign these 15 stars from? Get involved now

When West Ham United decided to bolster their squad in January 2020 by swooping for Tomas Soucek, not many of the club's supporters would have been able to predict just how impressive he would go on to be in the Premier League.

Having produced a number of promising displays during the second-half of the previous campaign, the midfielder joined the Irons on a permanent deal for £15m and has since gone on to justify his fee this season.

As well as offering defensive support, Soucek's goal-scoring ability has played a major role in West Ham's rise to prominence as he has found of the back of the net in the top-flight on nine occasions.

Whilst the Czech Republic international has set the Premier League alight alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Declan Rice in the Irons' midfield, the jury is still out on whether Andriy Yarmolenko and Said Benrahma will be able to repay the club for the sizeable fees that were spent on them.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, we take a look at 15 of West Ham's current players and ask you to match up the star with the club that they were bought from.

How many questions will you be able to get correct on this quiz?

Test out your West Ham knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which club did West Ham sign Angelo Ogbonna from? Juventus Inter Milan AC Milan Napoli

News Now - Sport News