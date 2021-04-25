Tottenham’s search for their first trophy since 2008 continues.

Ryan Mason took charge of Spurs against Manchester City at Wembley but couldn’t prevent them from losing 1-0 thanks to a late Aymeric Laporte header.

In truth, it was all City.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the final but just couldn’t find a way through.

Phil Foden was denied in the first half by a stunning Toby Alderweireld block, while Hugo Lloris seemed unbeatable at times.

However, it was Laporte who found a way through inside the final 10 minutes.

The Frenchman rose highest from a Kevin De Bruyne corner to help City claim the trophy for a fourth consecutive season.

Laporte was perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch.

The defender avoided a yellow card for a blatant tactical foul before picking up a caution for a very similar offence.

Would he have committed the same foul if he had already been on a yellow card? Probably not but you can understand why Spurs fans were angry.

While Spurs certainly wouldn’t have expected to win the final, they will be devastated to run City so close.

And that devastation was there for all to see for a certain Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has been at Spurs since 2015 and is still looking to win his first trophy for the club.

And was distraught at the final whistle as he broke down in tears.

He was immediately comforted by Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden before De Bruyne also attempts to cheer him up.

It led to everyone making the same joke - Cheers, Son’s crying.

