Relegation drama & goal milestones: 5 main points from latest WSL results

Thanks to a draw against Manchester City earlier in the week, Chelsea have all but wrapped up this season's league title. Providing they don't slip up in their final two fixtures, they will lift the Women's Super League trophy for the second consecutive term.

At the bottom of the table however, there's still nothing to separate the four sides locked in one of the WSL's most nail-biting relegation battles.

Bristol draw against Villa in relegation thriller

This season's relegation fight is one fans cannot take their eyes off. After going 2-0 down in the first half, it looked as though Bristol City would be in for a long journey home. But in true fighting spirit, the Vixens clawed two goals back for themselves, banking a massive point against their relegation rivals.

Faye Bryson netted the first goal for Bristol to set the tone for the comeback, but it was Ella Mastrantonio's name on everyone's lips. In the dying embers of the match, the Australian midfielder struck a stunning free-kick that Lisa Weiss simply couldn't keep out

The 2-2 draw is massive in Bristol's mission to stay in the WSL. They remain bottom of the table on 12 points, but only behind Villa on goal difference. City have one less game to play than the Villains, so Marcus Bignot's side cannot afford to drop any more points as we reach the last games of the season.

Ella Toone reaches 30 goals for United

In what was a thrilling afternoon for Manchester United, Ella Toone was undoubtedly the star of the show. The Red Devils breezed past Spurs in a 4-1 win, with two goals coming from the 21-year-old.

Casey Stoney's No.7 opened up the scoring after just nine minutes and bagged her brace in the second half with a coolly taken penalty. Her double puts her on eight goals in the Women's Super League this season and marks her 30th overall for Man United.

Toone is the first player to reach this milestone for the Reds. The young Lioness has seriously upped her game this term and was rewarded for her hard work with her senior England debut in February.

Her goal tally puts her level with Manchester City duo Caroline Weir and Chloe Kelly and just one behind Pernille Harder and Ellen White.

West Ham grab vital point against Everton

In another relegation scramble, West Ham surprised many with their result against Everton. The Irons are in serious danger of slipping into the drop zone, but their draw against the Toffees could bode extremely well at the end of the season.

Despite Everton being 18 points ahead of the Hammers, they couldn't punish them in East London. West Ham put in an admirable performance to keep their heads above water and add a crucial point to their tally.

The are just two points clear of bottom of the table Bristol, so one wrong move could be fatal. But for now, West Ham will be celebrating a gargantuan result against a high standard Everton side.

Jordan Nobbs puts herself on Team GB radar

With no Team GB selections made by Hege Riise yet, these last few domestic weeks will make all the difference.

The England boss has the unenviable task of whittling Great Britain's talent down to just 18 individuals ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Jordan Nobbs has pleaded her case with a stunning performance for Arsenal this weekend. The midfielder struck twice to score the only goals of the game, giving the Gunners their seventh consecutive win across all competitions.

Her goals in the 27th and 77th minute against Brighton & Hove Albion keep Arsenal in the fight for the third Champions League qualification spot. The North Londoners are in fierce competition with Man United, who are behind Joe Montemurro's side only on goal difference.

The victory bodes well for Nobbs who will be hoping to be a part of Riise's Team GB squad this summer.

Reading continue struggling form

For a side that has boasted the likes of Jess Fishlock in their ranks this season, Reading have hit a worrying slump in their form.

They faced Birmingham City this weekend in what should have been a routine win for the Royals, given the fact the Blues are one of the four sides fighting for their survival in the WSL. However, City stunned Kelly Chambers' side after just six minutes, finding the back of the net through 17-year-old Ruby Mace.

Reading responded, but it wasn't enough to give them a win on the road. Rachel Rowe's goal just after the hour mark secured a point for the visitors, but it will surely be a result they're disappointed in.

The draw against Birmingham sees the Royals without a win in their last seven matches across all competitions. Since their surprise victory over Man United in February, they have struggled to take their chances and as a result, were ejected from the FA Cup by Spurs and were bowled aside in shock defeats by Bristol City (3-2) and West Ham (5-0).

Reading have two fixtures remaining to end the season on a better note – they will face Brighton and Chelsea as the 2020/21 campaign comes to a close.

News Now - Sport News