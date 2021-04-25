Manchester City and the Carabao Cup - name a better footballing relationship?

The Citizens absolutely adore the competition, winning it for the fourth consecutive season on Sunday.

A late goal from centre-back Aymeric Laporte secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

It was no more than Pep Guardiola's side deserved for yet another dominant display against a member of the Premier League's 'big six'.

Spurs barely laid a glove on City, with both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son anonymous for pretty much the entire game in the English capital.

Going forward, City were typically brilliant and pretty much every member of the team's attacking unit performed well at Wembley - especially Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian winger was at the very peak of his powers against Spurs, tormenting Sergio Reguilon time and time again.

Mahrez was named Man-of-the-Match for his stunning display and after watching his individual highlights, it's easy to understand why.

When he's at his best, few wingers in the world can lay claim to being superior to Mahrez.

Video

The guy is a joy to watch and getting the ball off of him is a task that we never want to attempt.

Per Sky Sports Statto, Mahrez completed 20 passes in the final third, created three chances and had four shots on Hugo Lloris' goal.

His improvement in recent months has seen him finally grow into one of City's key players and the Algerian will all but certainly start against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Back in March, Guardiola perfectly summed up exactly what has made Mahrez so vital to City as a team in 2020/21.

“He is a guy who dances on the pitch," he told the club's official website. "He doesn’t lose balls on the pitch. He makes the extra pass. He attracts opponents on the pitch and after he makes a pass in behind."

Mahrez really can do it all, a player who will go down as one the greatest to have graced the English game.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

