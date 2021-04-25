Liverpool players: Who did the Reds sign these 15 stars from? Test out your knowledge now

Liverpool's recruitment team in recent years have used their extensive knowledge of the European leagues to build a squad which has allowed the club to achieve glory.

From a high-profile move such as the decision to swoop for Virgil van Dijk to the unearthing of a hidden gem in Andrew Robertson, the Reds rarely get their transfer business wrong.

However, after winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool opted to bolster their options last summer by signing Thiago Alcantara and Konstantinos Tsimikas who have both gone on to struggle for consistency during their debut campaigns in England.

Whilst the acquisition of Diogo Jota has proved to be somewhat of a masterstroke given that he has reached double-figures in terms of goal contributions in all competitions, the Reds know that they have a lot of work to do in the upcoming transfer window if they are to challenge for major trophies next season.

Ahead of the summer, we have decided to create a quiz based around Liverpool's players in which we ask you to match the individual with the club that they were signed from.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate Reds supporter by getting 15 out of 15?

Test out your Liverpool knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which club did Liverpool sign Diogo Jota from? Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur Benfica Atletico Madrid

News Now - Sport News