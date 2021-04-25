Sevilla are just about still in the La Liga title race.

On Sunday evening, they edged past Granada 2-1 to move within three points of Atletico Madrid. Barcelona’s victory over Villarreal earlier in the day meant the Rojiblancos remain fourth but they will be hoping the three sides continue to stutter ahead of them.

But Sevilla’s victory over Granada wasn’t without drama.

They took the lead in the 16th minute through an Ivan Rakitic penalty. Lucas Ocampos doubled their lead in the second half as it looked as though they were heading towards an easy three points.

However, Roberto Saldad’s 90th-minute penalty made it a very nervy finish.

However, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea ensured it was far nervier than it should have been.

The officials indicated four minutes in additional time but blew the final whistle after just three.

Granada were understandably fuming as Sevilla celebrated a huge three points.

But with the home side already back in the dressing room, the referee decided they would play out the remaining minute.

The home side had to put their kit back on and return to the pitch to see out their victory.

Have you seen anything like that before?

After the match, Ocampos said: "The ref stopped it early as he thought time was up, then told us he'd made mistake. I've never seen anything like it. We had taken off our kit, had to come back out."

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde wrote: "And if you want, we repeat the match!" on Twitter after the final (final) whistle.

