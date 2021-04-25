Manchester United's decision to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £47m for Bruno Fernandes last year certainly raised eyebrows amongst the club's supporters due to the fact that the midfielder had never played in the Premier League before.

However, the Portugal international instantly made a positive impact in the top-flight and has since emerged as one of the best players in English football due to his abundance of creativity.

Having already reached double figures in terms of goals and assists this season, it would not be at all surprising if he goes on to play a defining role in the club's push for success in the Europa League in the coming weeks.

Whilst United's recruitment over the years has seen them unearth world-class talents such as Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, they do not always get it right when it comes to transfers.

In recent years, the likes of Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have all failed to justify the money that was spent on them by the Red Devils.

Ahead of the club's Europa League semi-final showdown with Roma, we have decided to take a look back at 15 United signings from the Premier League era.

Will you be able to match the players with the managers who purchased them on this quiz?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Which United manager signed Anthony Martial? Alex Ferguson David Moyes Jose Mourinho Louis van Gaal

