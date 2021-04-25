Manchester City won their first piece of silverware in 2020/21 on Sunday evening.

The Premier League leaders beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley, securing their fourth Carabao Cup title in as many seasons.

Guardiola's latest success in the competition means he has now won nine trophies at City since arriving at the club in the summer of 2016.

By the end of the 2020/21 season, he will all but certainly have added a third Premier League title to his collection and who knows, the Spaniard may even be lifting the Champions League trophy again in May.

But even without European success this season, Guardiola's record as a manager since bursting onto the scene at Barcelona in 2008/09 is scarcely believable.

After Sunday's victory over Spurs, the creator of 'tiki-taka' has now won 30 trophies, which makes him the third most successful manager in history outright.

Back in 2019, Spanish publication Marca named the eight dugout dwellers with the most trophies and Guardiola finished fourth.

We've now adjusted the numbers and you can check out the list in full below.

8. Jose Mourinho (25 trophies)

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' has secured silverware at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United in his career and he'll be eager to add a new team to that list after failing to do so with Tottenham.

7. Ottmar Hitzfeld (25 trophies)

Fourteen of the German's trophies came during his two stints with Bayern Munich. Hitzfeld also enjoyed success as manager of Swiss side Grasshopers and Borussia Dortmund.

6. Luiz Felipe Scolari (26 trophies)

The journeyman manager won trophies with numerous clubs across the world, including Gremio, Palmeiras and Guangzhou Evergrande. Scolari also managed Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002.

5. Jock Stein (26 trophies)

A true Celtic legend. During his 13 years as manager of the Scottish giant, Stein won 10 league titles and - perhaps more famously - the European Cup in 1966/67.

4. Valeriy Lobanovskyi (29 trophies)

A pioneer of the game. Between 1974 and 2001, Lobanovskyi guided Dynamo Kiev to 13 league titles, as well as a plethora of other trophies - including two European Cup Winners' Cups.

3. Pep Guardiola (30 trophies)

The third most successful manager of all time at the age of 50? Ridiculous. Imagine calling this guy 'Fraudiola'...

2. Mircea Lucescu (34 trophies)

Lucescu previously guided Shakhtar Donetsk to eight Ukrainian League titles and on Sunday, he won the 34th major honour of his illustrious managerial career after masterminding a league triumph for Dynamo Kiev.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson (48 trophies)

The greatest manager in football history and that's not up for debate. Ferguson famously won 13 Premier League titles in his time in charge of Manchester United, a record that almost defies description.

Can Guardiola surpass the Scotsman's haul of trophies? You'd certainly be a fool to bet against the City manager, but it's still highly unlikely.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

