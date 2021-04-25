Tottenham will go another season without winning a trophy after their defeat in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

The north London outfit were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Wembley, centre-back Aymeric Laporte scoring the game's only goal in the 81st-minute.

It was a deserved victory for City, who were the dominant force on the day.

Spurs' latest defeat in a final means they now haven't lifted a trophy since 2008, when they triumphed over rivals Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Their wait for silverware has been made fun of by other fans for many years now and unsurprisingly, a hefty numbers of those jokes resurfaced on Sunday.

But it wasn't just supporters of opposing teams having a good ol' giggle at Spurs.

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil decided to join in and make a joke at the expense of Ryan Mason's side, posting a rather humorous message on his official Twitter account.

The German simply wrote "it remains dusty", in reference to Spurs' empty trophy cabinet.

Once an Arsenal player, always an Arsenal player. You really do have to admire that level of pettiness to be honest.

Ozil - who now plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce after leaving the Gunners at the end of January - made his feelings of dislike for Spurs rather clear at the beginning of the year.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the German was asked whether he'd rather retire or play for Spurs.

The 32-year-old replied: “Easy question. Retire!”

Spurs manager at the time Jose Mourinho was actually questioned about the tweet in a press conference and the Portuguese delivered a typical response.

“Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?” he said about one of many players he fell out with during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

