Has Harry Kane’s final chance of winning a trophy at Tottenham now gone?

The Spurs striker won his race against fitness to play against Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final but had very little influence as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat.

With the north London side looking unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Kane may decide this summer is the right time to leave his boyhood club.

After all, he will turn 28 this summer and is still yet to win a trophy in his career.

Could Kane become the greatest player never to win a major trophy?

Well, we’ve discovered Planet Football’s list of 10 of the best players who never won a major trophy and it makes for interesting reading.

Let’s check out the names:

Antonio Di Natale

A Udinese legend with 227 goals in 446 games for the Italian side. He also scored 11 in 42 appearances for Italy. However, the closest the striker got to a trophy was the 2012 Euros, where Di Natale came off the bench during Italy’s 4-0 loss to Spain in the final.

Giuseppe Signori

Like Di Natale, Signori was a legendary Italian striker who boasted more than 250 goals during his career. He also scored 12 times for his nation, including six of Italy’s seven matches at the 1994 World Cup.

However, after spending most of his time at Lazio and Bologna, Signori never tasted team glory. To make matters worse for him, Lazio won the Coppa Italia, Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Serie A title in the three years after he left.

Bernd Schneider

Is Schneider the unluckiest footballer ever? The German came second in the Bundesliga twice, losing finalist in the German cup twice and runner-up in both the Champions League and World Cup. That’s what happens when you play for Bayer ‘Neverkusen’. The midfielder played 81 times for Germany and somehow managed to avoid winning anything.

Matthew Le Tissier

“I knew I probably wouldn’t win any honours, but when you’re at a club that size, staying in the Premier League for 16 years gave me as much pleasure as winning a medal if I’d gone somewhere else.”

Yeah, whatever you say Tiss…

Yildiray Basturk

He may not have won a trophy but at least Basturk can say he got a great view of THAT Zinedine Zidane volley in the Champions League final, which his Bayer Leverkusen side lost.

The midfielder also came third in both the 2002 World Cup and 2003 Confederations Cup for Turkey.

Rob Lee

Lee probably wasn’t a nice person to be around between 1996 and 1999. That’s because he twice finished as runner-up in the Premier League and was twice a losing finalist in the FA Cup. He did win the First Division with Newcastle but that’s certainly not a major trophy.

Stan Collymore

Once one of the most exciting prospects in English football, Collymore didn’t quite realise his potential despite scoring 28 goals in 64 league matches for Liverpool. He only managed three appearances for England too.

Luigi Di Biagio

How does a player who played for Roma for four years in the 90s, Inter for four years in the early noughties and play 31 times for Italy not manage to win a trophy during his career?

By being a runner-up in Serie A in 2002-03, a runner-up in the Coppa Italia in 1999-00, a runner-up in the Suppercoppa in 2000 a runner-up in the European Championship with Italy in 2000 as well as making appearances in semi-finals of the Champions League and UEFA Cup.

That’ll do it.

Steve Bull

When you play pretty much your entire career at Wolves, you can’t expect to be competing for trophies every season - despite scoring more than 300 goals for the club. The legendary striker did win the Third Division, Fourth Division and the Football League Trophy, though.

Cristiano Doni

Doni played most of his career at Atalanta and even appeared for Italy at the 2002 World Cup but to no avail. He did, however, win a Serie C1 title with Bologna and three Serie B titles with Bologna, Brescia and Atalanta.

Harry Kane

Kane will be praying he’s not on this list come the end of his career. He’s now lost two League Cup finals and a Champions League final as well as a World Cup semi-final and a Nations League semi-final.

There’s one way he’d guarantee winning a trophy - a move to Manchester City...

