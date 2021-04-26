St Johnstone produced a shock on Sunday evening as they knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup.

Zander Clark, St Johnstone's goalkeeper, was the hero as The Saints pulled off a dramatic victory.

The 28-year-old made a few crucial saves in the opening 90 minutes to send the game into extra-time.

It looked as if his efforts would be all in vain when James Tavernier headed home what Rangers thought was the winner in the 117th minute.

Clark had other ideas, though.

St Johnstone were given a corner in the very last minute of the game.

Desperately needing a goal, Clark made his way forward and positioned himself in the penalty area.

Rangers didn't mark the St Johnstone number one and that error would prove costly.

The corner was swung in and Clark, who was just a few yards out, flicked the ball on and Christopher Kane bundled the ball over the line.

What followed was absolute chaos as St Johnstone players celebrated wildly with Clark.

There was still a job to do as the game went to penalties.

And Clark would prove to be the hero yet again, saving two spot-kicks as St Johnstone won 4-2 on penalties.

St Johnstone's goalkeeper discussed his role in the late equaliser with the media after the game.

He said, per the Daily Record: "I can't believe it! There's been so many times this season I've thought to myself 'I'm going to go up', then I look at the bench and they're like 'no!'

"Tonight I just thought it's all or nothing and I'd get myself up.

"Kano, typical striker he toe pokes it in on the line. I'm devastated not to score! I couldn’t believe the space I had.

"I've had it against me many times, you're just shouting for somebody to pick the keeper up but everybody's got a man and you float about and try to get yourself on the end of it.

"It's a great ball in and I glance it... you know what? I'm taking it! I don't care if it wasn't on target, I'm taking it!"

Clark may not have scored the goal but it's still a night that he will never forget.

