Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer have become the first two players inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Premier League's official Twitter account announced the news on Monday morning.

Their tweet read: "Two centre-forwards, both gifted with natural skill and talent who have written their names in Premier League history.

"We’re delighted to announce Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the first two inductees of the #PLHallOfFame".

Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top goal scorer, having netted 260 goals.

He won the Premier League with Blackburn in 1995 before enjoying a successful 10 season spell with his boyhood club, Newcastle.

"When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League - week in, week out, year in, year out - I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with," Shearer said, per Sky Sports.

"All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James' Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Henry won two Premier League titles with Arsenal and scored 175 times in 258 games.

"To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special," he said, per Sky Sports.

"When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we're talking about the Hall of Fame. During my career I wanted to play hard and make sure I was fighting for the cause, because that's all the fans want to see.

"If you asked me at the start of my career about entering the Hall of Fame, I wouldn't have believed you. It's an amazing honour."

Congratulations to both. Very well deserved for two Premier League legends.

