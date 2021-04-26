WrestleMania 37 was a huge success for WWE.

For the first time in over 13 months, the company welcomed back a live audience to Raymond James Stadium, and the action inside the ring didn't disappoint those in attendance.

The main event of Saturday night was historic, with Bianca Belair capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks.

Sunday night then saw Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan headline in a Triple Threat match, with 'The Tribal Chief' stacking and pinning his opponents to walk out with the Universal Title.

The likes of Rhea Ripley, Cesaro, Apollo Crews and even Bad Bunny got their WrestleMania moments during an incredible weekend.

But there was one thing missing. For the first time in a long time, WWE didn't bring back any part-time legends to perform.

For months, fans thought the likes of The Undertaker or John Cena could make surprise appearances, but that didn't happen.

The Phenom, of course, announced his retirement at Survivor Series last year, but that didn't lower the fan's expectations that he could actually appear.

Speaking after WrestleMania, even Mark Calaway - the man behind the character - admitted that he felt he 'should be there'.

"I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks," Undertaker said, per talkSPORT.

"Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, 'You should be there.'"

We've got to agree with you, Mark. The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania, so the fact he wasn't there this year was strange.

It really does look like that Boneyard Match with AJ Styles 12 months ago was his final appearance at The Show of Shows, after an incredible 30-year career.

Never say never in WWE, of course, because if anyone deserves to take in the reception of a WrestleMania crowd one final time, it's The Undertaker.

News Now - Sport News