Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of Spotify, announced his interest in buying Arsenal on Friday evening.

He wrote on Twitter: "As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember.

"If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring."

According to Forbes, Ek has a net worth of $4.7B.

It has now emerged that the 38-year-old is working with three Arsenal legends in his bid to buy the club.

According to the Telegraph, Ek is working with Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira on a bid to take control of the Gunners.

The Swedish businessman deems their knowledge as invaluable and, if the bid is successful, Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira could all return to Arsenal to be part of the new set-up.

Wow. This would be a dream for all Arsenal fans if Ek's bid were to materialise.

Fans of the Gunners have been protesting against current owner, Stan Kroenke, for the last week.

Henry backed these protests and slammed the current ownership.

"This club belongs to the fans, I love the club and I will support the club until I die, but I do not recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me.

“They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.

“I remember when I arrived, not the Tottenham fans or our rivals, but a lot of the time I used to hear ‘my second team, if I had to pick one, is Arsenal’, because of the history, the culture, the class, the family. But I don’t hear that or see that anymore and it pains me. We need to get that image back. We need our identity back.”

