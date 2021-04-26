The former UFC double champion Conor McGregor believes that Kamaru Usman resorted to ‘copying his shots’ during the welterweight’s stunning victory at UFC 261 over Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ sealed a fourth successful welterweight title defence by knocking out Masvidal in the second round with a huge overhand right.

McGregor, however, thinks that he should take the credit for Usman’s impressive victory.

The Irishman backed up this claim by posting a short clip from his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257: “Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.”

‘The Notorious’ has previously held world titles at both featherweight and lightweight. In addition, the Irishman has fought at welterweight on three previous occasions, the most recent being the 40-second knockout victory over Donald Cerrone in January 2019.

Despite McGregor’s recent success at welterweight, Usman warned that the outcome would be completely different if the two were to ever meet in the Octagon.

The Nigerian wrote on Twitter: “Except when I touch you at 170 they go out, they don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished.”

McGregor subsequently reminded that Usman was ringside the night that he finished ‘The Cowboy’ Cerrone in comprehensive fashion, while also referring to how the Nigerian controversially withdrew from his bout with Gilbert Burns due to an undisclosed injury.

McGregor added: “Relax here, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?”

Following on from this Twitter exchange, McGregor’s next opponent Poirier has since challenged the Irishman to face him at 170, which would make it three fights at three different weight classes between the pair.

Despite his desire, however, to face Usman at 170, ‘The Notorious’ refused to change the terms of the agreed fight, which is due to take place on July 10 at lightweight.

News Now - Sport News