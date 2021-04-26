West Ham's hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four took a blow on Saturday as they were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea.

Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game as the Hammers fell three points adrift of a Champions League spot.

Despite that disappointment, David Moyes will be hoping that his team can bounce back and qualify for Europe's premier cup competition.

The Scotsman is already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and, according to the Mirror, it's believed West Ham are interested in signing a Premier League centre-back.

What have the Mirror said?

It's reported that the east London side are considering a move for Joachim Andersen this summer.

How has Andersen performed this season?

Andersen, 24, has spent the season on loan at Fulham from Lyon.

Fulham are currently languishing in the relegation zone and look doomed to relegation but, despite that, Andersen has been impressive.

He has played 27 times in the Premier League for Fulham this term, scoring once.

What has been said about Andersen?

Former Fulham man Tony Gale has been very complimentary of Andersen, who stands at 6 foot 3, in recent times.

"I think he’s probably the best centre-back we’ve had since Brede Hangeland. I don’t want to be disparaging about anyone else as we’ve had a lot of good defenders, but I just think this lad really is top drawer," he wrote in his column last month.

"I know he’s only played 20-something games for us, but he’s been incredible in that time and a pivotal factor in our improvement in form.

"Things started to turn when he came into the side. He’s so good on the ball with his passing ability, but off the ball he’s great, too. He’s a leader."

How much will he cost?

It's said that Andersen's price tag has been set at £20m.

Will Andersen sign for West Ham?

Andersen, who has been capped four times by his country, is believed to want to stay in the Premier League following his successful loan spell with Fulham.

He'll have no shortage of suitors, though.

The Mirror say that Arsenal are also interested in Andersen. Danish outlet B.T. Sports have also linked him to Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the last month.

