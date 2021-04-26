The Head of the Table makes the rules, and Daniel Bryan is ready to play the game.

Roman Reigns shrugged off Cesaro on SmackDown and laid out a Universal Title opportunity for The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement on Friday night.

But the challenge came with one catch: If Bryan loses, he’ll be banished from SmackDown. You can watch how the events unfolded below:

Before Reigns made his way down to the ring, it was actually Cesaro who laid down the challenge.

But The Tribal Chief was in no mood to mess around, suggesting that 'The Swiss Cyborg' will never be on his level before turning his attention to Bryan.

"You? You're going to challenge me? Who are you? What do you think you're doing in the ring with me? You don't deserve it, you haven't earned it," Reigns told Cesaro.

"My answer is no, because you will never be on my level. The Universal Champ issues the challenges around here and the challenge... the challenge goes to you," he said, turning to Bryan.

"I don't like you. I've never liked you. I will never like you. But I'm going to give you one more opportunity. You get one more shot at this.

"Next week on SmackDown, you get one more title opportunity. But, you need to know this. If - when - you lose, I don't want to ever see you again.

"I want you to disappear, I want you to vanish. I don't want to ever see your face on my show again. I don't want to see you floating around SmackDown again. Do you understand me?"

Bryan, of course, has accepted the challenge to set up a match with huge consequences for Friday night.

Earlier this month, he nearly pulled off another shocking WrestleMania moment in his storied career, but Reigns’ stack ‘em up spoiler proved true as the curtain closed on The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Bryan defy the odds this time, as he battles Reigns for the Universal Title and his WWE career?

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship will take place on Friday Night SmackDown this week, live to viewers in the UK on BT Sport.

