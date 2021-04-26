It was announced Bayley would be Bianca Belair's first challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. The Role Model is a former champion in her own right, holding the belt for a record 380 days.

Bayley let her feelings known about Belair's title victory over Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 on the latest episode of Talking Smack, expressing she thought The EST of WWE got lucky at The Show of Shows. She said:

“Alright, she got lucky — you know what? This little honeymoon phase of hers? It’s done for!

“I’m back! She had her little luck in the Royal Rumble. She had a lot of luck at WrestleMania.

"You know how many times I’ve beaten Sasha Banks? You don’t see me with balloons everywhere. Dancing with my husband, get a life!

"This is our profession. You’re not at home, sister. And now you’re going to walk back into the ring with Bayley.”

The 2019 Ms. Money in The Bank winner went on to say how she doesn't respect Bianca, and the champion is far from accomplishing what she has in the WWE.

“This is the only time I will say this to you, Bianca, I do have some respect for you,” Bayley admitted.

“Which is why I want to have this match with you. I saw everything you can do at WrestleMania. I’ve been in the ring with you. I’ve been in a freaking obstacle course with you. I saw what you did at the Royal Rumble.

“I’ve seen what you did at NXT. I know everything about you, Bianca, but it doesn’t scare me because what you have done does not top what I have done, what I have built. And the way I am seen in this women’s division and professional wrestling. You are just a smidge. You’ve got a long way to go, sister, and you’re not going through me.”

The pair will square off on May 16th at the next WWE pay-per-view. Belair beat The Role Model two days before winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

However, Bayley has a recent victory over The EST of WWE as well, pinning her on the December 18 episode of SmackDown.

The fuel is certainly there to make one hell of a match at WrestleMania Backlash!

