Following on from this past weekend's memorable UFC 261 event, which featured Kamaru Usman's impressive fourth title defence, GiveMeSport have decided to rank the top 15 greatest P4P fighters in UFC at the moment.

Looking at both the male and female division, we have dived into what the combined pound-for-pound top 15 list could look if it were to ever be announced.

As is the norm, UFC announce their P4P rankings in separate divisions, keeping the men's rankings and women's rankings separate.

However, we have decided to compile a combined list after UFC 261, so, without further ado, let's get going.

15. Petr Yan

First up is Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan from the bantamweight division, who currently has an impressive 15 wins and just two losses in his career to date. Yan turned pro in 2014 and initially started training as a boxer before making the switch to MMA. The Russian did lose his most recent bout to Aljamain Sterling, however, as he was adjudged to have used an illegal knee strike.

14. Aljamain Sterling

‘The Funk Master’ is the UFC bantamweight champion and is on a five-fight winning streak. His current record stands at 20 victories and three defeats.

13. Stipe Miocic

The 38-year-old heavyweight is currently serving a two-month medical suspension following his most recent defeat to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March. Nevertheless, the former heavyweight champion still boasts an impressive record in the division of 20 wins and four losses.

12. Robert Whittaker

The New Zealand born fighter, otherwise known as ‘The Reaper’, has been a pro fighter since 2009. Since losing his middleweight crown to Israel Adesanya in 2019, he has managed three consecutive victories against Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum to put himself back in the title picture.

11. Max Holloway

Featherweight Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway is next on the list. Earlier this year Holloway secured an impressive victory over Calvin Kattar. The American has previously been a featherweight champion and managed to successfully defend his title on three occasions before losing to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

10. Jan Blachowicz

Entering the top 10 is Poland’s light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz is currently on an impressive five-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Israel Adesanya. He is next set to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266.

9. Deiveson Figueiredo

The Brazilian flyweight is on the list. Deiveson Figueiredo has lost just once in his 22 bouts to date in UFC. That loss came against Jussier Formiga back in 2019. He is next due to appear on UFC 263 fight card and is up against Brandon Moreno.

8. Dustin Poirier

The man who impressively avenged his early career loss to Conor McGregor is next. The American, otherwise known as ‘The Diamond’, is set to conclude his rivalry with the Irishman in July.

7. Valentina Shevchenko

The women’s flyweight champion, ‘Bullet’ has an impressive 20 victories and three losses in her UFC career. The Russian is coming off arguably her best performance to date by defeating Jessica Andrade via second-round TKO.

6. Israel Adesanya

‘The Last Stylebender’ is the current middleweight champion and has only recently lost his undefeated record against Jan Blachowicz.

5. Francis Ngannou

Cameroon’s UFC heavyweight champion is fifth on our list. ‘The Predator’ recently secured a terrific victory against Stipe Miocic. He is known for being the hardest recorded puncher in UFC history.

4. Alexander Volkanovski

The Australian is the reigning featherweight champion and has recently managed back-to-back victories against Max Holloway.

3. Jon Jones

‘Bones’ has not fought since his victory over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Nevertheless, the American still boasts a formidable record in the Octagon of 26 victories and just one loss.

2. Kamaru Usman

Following his victory over fierce rival Jorge Masvidal, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appears at number two on our list. The welterweight champion is on a 17-fight winning streak and has managed three first-round finishes in his career to date.

1. Amanda Nunes

‘The Lioness’ is our current P4P number one. Amanda Nunes has won 13 of her last 14 bouts, while in addition has managed 13 first-round finishes.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

