Vasyl Lomachenko, one of the most decorated amateur boxers of all time, has booked his next fight.

Lomachenko and Masayoshi Nakatani have agreed to terms for a 135-pound fight that will be streamed worldwide on ESPN. The fight is slated for June 26 in Las Vegas.

The Ukrainian maestro confirmed the booking on his social media following an initial report from ESPN's Mark Kriegel.

Lomachenko, 33, is coming off a disappointing loss, dropping a unanimous decision to unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez in October 2020. "The Matrix" is throwing himself in at the deep end for the second consecutive fight.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist turned professional in 2013 after accumulating an astonishing amateur record of 396 wins and one loss, which he avenged twice. He won his first fight by knockout, stopping Jose Ramirez in the fourth round to win the WBO international featherweight title.

But then he ran into Orlando Salido almost eight years ago and came up short in a controversial split decision loss for the vacant WBO featherweight belt. He rebounded with a 13-fight winning streak, but in October suffered the second loss of his career against Lopez.

Lomachenko, a teammate of former unified cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, currently lives and fights out of his native Ukraine.

Following his most recent setback, he has engaged in a verbal brawl with Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis, sparking calls for a mouthwatering clash between the lightweight rivals this summer.

Unfortunately, this never came to fruition.

Haney is preparing to face Jorge Linares on May 29 in Las Vegas while Davis is stepping up two weight classes to take on Mario Barrios in a super-lightweight bout.

Lomachenko will now be looking for a return to the win column against the underrated Nakatani. He is currently ranked No. 8 in the world by ESPN coming in and will look to solidify his place as a top pound-for-pound fighter.

Nakatani, 32, a native of Japan, is a hard-hitting veteran fighter who bounced back from his defeat to Lopez with a TKO victory over Felix Verdejo last December.

News Now - Sport News