Eric Cantona was a tremendous player, but his career as a professional footballer will always be remembered for his actions on January 25, 1995.

Manchester United travelled to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace in their Premier League match.

Cantona started for his side that day but he would not last the 90 minutes.

The Frenchman received his marching orders just after half-time when he kicked Palace defender Richard Shaw off the ball.

A frustrated Cantona then shocked the world when he kung-fu kicked a Palace fan as he made his way off the pitch.

Cantona reacted after Matthew Simmons, the Palace fan, ran down 11 rows of stairs to shout abuse at him.

The Frenchman was subsequently banned from football for eight months and received fines worth £30,000.

He was also stripped of the captaincy for France and never played for his country again.

This incident happened just over 26 years ago. But how does Cantona feel about it all now?

Speaking on a new film titled 'The United Way', Cantona said, per the Daily Mail: "I have been insulted thousands of times and have never reacted, but sometimes you are fragile.

"I have one regret. I would have loved to have kicked him even harder. I was banned for nine months. They wanted me to be an example."

Cantona could have been banned for longer after he was pictured playing in a behind closed doors friendly for United.

"It was just a friendly game, but the journalist was on top of a tree outside and he took a picture," said Cantona.

"Unfortunately he didn't fall. The next day it was in the paper and the FA wanted to ban me even more.

"The manager found the right words like always. And I loved him and respected him. Like a father.

"When a manager does something like this to his player, the player will give his life to the manager, to the club and to the fans.

"They were all behind me. Some clubs maybe would have sacked me but Manchester United offered me a new contract. That's the difference between Manchester United and the other ones."

