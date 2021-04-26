Jenson Button labelled Michael Schumacher the 'GOAT' over the weekend on a Twitter post as he reflected on one of his podium finishes alongside the seven-time World Champion.

The Greatest Of All Time debate in Formula 1 is nothing new, of course, with the likes of Juan Manuel Fangio, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and, now, Lewis Hamilton among those as contenders for the title.

Indeed, it's certainly down to a matter of opinion when it comes to trying to compare across eras, and with Button racing against the two latter men during his F1 career, it's clear he's well-placed to at least comment on them.

The official Michael Schumacher Twitter page was looking back at one of the German's 91 wins - this one coming at Imola in 2004 - over the weekend with Button finishing alongside him on the podium, having started from pole in his Honda at the beginning of the Grand Prix.

And, after being tagged in the post, Button quote tweeted with the following caption: "Always very special racing with this guy. #goat"

The season in 2004 saw Ferrari and Schumacher still very much at the peak of their powers in what was a dominant campaign for them, though, it would prove to be the last year we saw Schumacher take the Drivers' Championship.

He had won the first three races heading into Imola that year and made it four out of four, with Button and his Honda team largely the best of the rest that season.

Evidently, racing with Michael left more of a mark on Button than anyone else has, with him obviously also Lewis Hamilton's teammate at McLaren between 2010 and 2012 before the current World Champion moved to Mercedes in 2013.

It's a debate that will endure for as long as the sport exists, of course, but it's clear where Button places the GOAT tag.

