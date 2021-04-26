Watford news: Hornets veteran Ben Foster linked with summer exit ahead of transfer window

Watford's stunning transformation under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz culminated in promotion to the Premier League at the weekend as they secured a 1-0 victory over Millwall.

A run of nine victories in their last 11 games allowed the Hornets to build an insurmountable gap between them and chasing pack.

With two fixtures left to play this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Watford are able to register a club-high total of points in this division by picking up positive results against Brentford and Swansea City.

Whilst it wouldn't be at all surprising if Munoz is already looking at ways to improve his squad during the upcoming transfer window ahead of his side's return to the top-flight, he may first have to make a decision on the future of one of the Hornets' most experienced players.

According to The Sun, Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a move for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster whose current deal at Vicarage Road expires in 2022.

Zack Steffen, who is the Citizens' current back-up option for Ederson, could be loaned out by manager Pep Guardiola in order to gain more experience after featuring almost exclusively in cup competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Scott Carson is set to return to Derby County when his loan deal runs out next month and thus City may need to bolster their options in this particular position.

After starting the 2020/21 campaign as Watford's first-choice keeper, Foster has been forced to watch on from the sidelines over the past few months due to the form illustrated by Daniel Bachmann.

Despite recently making a full recovery from a finger injury, the 38-year-old's last competitive appearance for the Hornets was in January.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Foster has struggled to make inroads on Munoz's starting eleven since the turn of the year, a move to City at this stage of his career would arguably be a mistake.

Unlikely to trouble Ederson for a place in the Citizen's first-team, the former Manchester United man will see his game-time limited at the Etihad Stadium.

Therefore, by staying at Watford for another season, Foster may have a better chance of featuring in the Premier League as he possesses a great deal of experience at this level having featured on 364 occasions in this division.

However, if the shot-stopper cannot force his way back into contention for a starting role, he could find it beneficial at this stage of his career to join a club this summer who will be able to offer him the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

