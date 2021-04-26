Sunderland news: Kevin Phillips delivers positive verdict regarding key Black Cats ace

Sunderland's dismal run of form in League One continued at the weekend as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Having now failed to win any of their last six games, the Black Cats' hopes of achieving automatic promotion are all-but over and thus they will now need to focus on the lottery of the play-offs if they are to secure a return to the Championship.

With his side struggling to deliver the goods in the third-tier, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson will be hoping that the return of one of his key players will help them get back on track in the coming weeks.

The 39-year-old revealed last week that Dion Sanderson could be in line to feature in the play-offs after returning to his parent-club Wolverhampton Wanderers to have a scan on a back injury which he suffered earlier this month.

Since joining Sunderland on a temporary basis during the previous summer transfer window, the defender has featured on 28 occasions in all competitions for the club.

Making reference to the news that Sanderson could potentially return to action next month, Kevin Phillips has suggested that it could provide the Black Cats with a much-needed boost heading into the play-offs.

Speaking to Football Insider about the defender ahead of the club's clash with Blackpool tomorrow, the former Sunderland striker said: "Sanderson has been an amazing player for them this season in the heart of the defence.

"If he was back for the play-offs it would be a huge boost for Sunderland and for the player himself.

"He will be gutted watching Sunderland struggling at the moment.

"You can see that the defence is not the same without him.

"If they can get him back for the play-offs it would be a big boost.

"They are going to go into the play-offs a little disappointed because three or four weeks ago they looked like they were nailed on to go up automatically.

"Mentally, to have him come back would be a big boost for everyone."

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Sunderland's defensive woes in recent weeks has seen them fail to keep a clean-sheet in any of their last seven league games which has had a detrimental impact on their fortunes in League One.

Given that Sanderson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since featuring in the club's 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic, he will be determined to make a return to full fitness as soon as possible as he could go on to play a key role in the Black Cats' push for promotion.

As well as averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.72, the 21-year-old has also illustrated that he is comfortable whilst in possession of the ball as he has recorded a pass success rate of 81.6% in League One this season.

Providing that Sanderson is able to hit the ground running for Sunderland, there is no reason why he cannot help his side navigate their way through the play-offs before returning to Wolves when his loan deal expires at the end of May.

News Now - Sport News