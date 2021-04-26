Everyone knows the cardinal sin when it comes to training is to not skip leg day - something Deontay Wilder is being accused of doing by many online.

The Bronze Bomber is currently training for a return to the ring, although no opponent has been confirmed as of writing this article.

He has long been chasing a third fight with old rival Tyson Fury, who inflicted the first defeat of Wilder’s professional career in February 2020, however, that seems unlikely now given Fury’s upcoming fights with Anthony Joshua.

That defeat against Fury cost Wilder his WBC title, and while he disputes his right for a trilogy fight with the Gypsy King, he has yet to commit to a comeback fight, despite the likes of Dillian Whyte publicly calling him out.

In the meantime, Wilder has continued to train alongside Malik Scott having fired his previous trainer Mark Breland in the aftermath of the Fury defeat.

Scott decided to update us all on the pair’s condition, posting an image on Instagram of the two side-by-side with the caption: “@bronzebomber Great session tonight comrade, it’s game time.”

Now, it’s not up to us to question Wilder’s training regime. After all, he is one of the most powerful and devastating boxers around and we certainly wouldn’t fancy stepping inside a ring with him.

However, many couldn’t help but point out that the American’s legs looked rather on the skinny side. Despite looking in impeccable condition, Wilder’s legs gathered most of the attention.

A gym parody account on Twitter shared the snap, asking: ‘Does anyone wanna tell Deontay Wilder about leg day?’

The replies, albeit tongue-in-cheek, were ruthless.

Ian Joyce said: “Looks like a character out of the Beano! Shockers”

Another reply was: “Blimey he's got legs like a stork he has.”

“Twiglets for legs,” was one damning verdict.

And another user posted: “Lol chicken legs”

What do you make of Wilder’s appearance? After 14 months out, many will now be looking to see just how his legs hold up when he finally makes his big return.

