Nick Diaz has held talks with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over a return to the Octagon in 2021, according to UFC president Dana White.

A former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion, Diaz (26-9, 1 NC) hasn't fought professionally since January 2015, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva in the main event at UFC 183. The result was later overturned to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

White revealed the Stockton native, the older brother of fellow fighter Nate Diaz, had retired from the UFC in 2013, only for him to make a dramatic return a couple of years later. He hasn't won a fight in the UFC since October 2011, where he defeated BJ Penn via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–27, 29–28) in the main event at UFC 137.

Diaz's manager, Kevin Mubenga, confirmed to the Fight Game Chronicles podcast that talks with the UFC were taking place in December 2020. The video has since been removed from YouTube.

White had been reluctant to entertain any talk of a possible comeback but it appears he has now changed his mind after revealing the pair were due to meet for a chat in the aftermath of UFC 261.

"Nick wants to fight," White said. "Sure, [we’ll give him one]. We’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him."

He also refused to rule out the possibility of Diaz making a return against Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 261 featured one of the most entertaining cards of the year so far, so it was no surprise that the retired mixed martial arts superstar turned up to watch the epic matchups at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Prior to his most recent appearance, the 39-year-old American attended UFC 244 in November 2019 to support his younger brother Nathan in his title fight against Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF' belt.

He's looking in great shape ahead of a possible comeback.

