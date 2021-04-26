Arsenal fans are desperate for an end to the Kroenke era.

Ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Everton - a game which pretty well summarised their demise - hundreds of supporters protested against KSE outside the Emirates.

Then came a glimmer of hope. Entrepreneur and Spotify owner Daniel Ek suggested he would be willing to buy the club out.

"As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember," he tweeted. "If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring."

It's since emerged that Ek could be joined in a consortium by the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

The 38-year-old Swede has a reported net worth of over $4billion.

Director Josh Kroenke told a Fans' Forum that his family were not planning to sell up - but that's not the only stumbling block in a potential takeover.

According to The Times, those within the Arsenal hierarchy are a little sceptical about whether Ek is serious as they have previously been teased by billionaires who made public statements of intent and then failed to deliver.

There's also the question of how much is known about Ek's intentions. On Sky Sports, Kaveh Solhekol sat down to discuss the Gunners' prospective new owner and he raised some serious concerns.

"A lot of owners of these breakaway clubs have been taken aback by the backlash against their plans. And I have been told that one owner specifically was pretty close to throwing the towel in and would be willing to listen to offers for his club..." Solhekol said.

"Some of these owners may be more receptive to offers, but these offers have to be at incredible levels to tempt them to sell their clubs. Now as far as Spotify is concerned, I would just urge a note of caution.

"Because Spotify's business model is incredibly controversial. It's almost like the Super League of music.

"What has happened is a few of the big names in music make a lot of money through Spotify, but the vast majority of musicians and performing artists in the world are very unhappy with what they get from Spotify.

"Of course in the old days, they used to get money from selling their CDs and now they just have to rely on a tiny percentage which they're given by Spotify depending on how many times their songs are listened to.

"So I would be a bit cautious because the owner of Spotify does not have many fans when it comes to musicians. And if you're an Arsenal fan and you were thinking that he was going to ride in and he was going to save the club, I would just be a bit careful because there are plenty of musicians who are not happy with Spotify's business model."

News Now - Sport News