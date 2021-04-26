A war of words has ensued between Conor McGregor and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, with the former accusing the latter of copying his style and persona.

It comes off the back of Usman's brutal second-round knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

It extends the Nigerian's incredible winning streak to 14-0 in UFC, the longest in welterweight history.

One man looking to finally break Usman's dominance in the division is Conor McGregor. The Irishman took to Twitter, teasing fans of a potential future clash between the two over claims Usman is copying his words and his shots.

'Notorious' posted a clip of his recent fight with Dustin Poirier, who he is due to fight for a third time in July, believing Usman used similar moves in his rematch with Masvidal.

McGregor captioned the clip: "Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon."

So where does this come from? And he is right? Well, one fan replied to another of McGregor's tweet with a clip that shows he may have a point.

The footage shows 'The Nigerian Nightmare' say lines that are very similar to those McGregor has said in the past, even going as far as to say Usman is a 'fan boy'.

For example, ahead of his fight with Poirier, McGregor called his opponent 'a great fighter' before stating 'great is still levels below me.'

And what did Usman have to say about Masvidal? "He is a great fighter, but even great's not enough when it comes to me."

Elsewhere, we see McGregor confidently standing in the Octagon, telling the world: "Any one of these little mouthy fools can get it!"

That is again mirrored by Usman, who similarly says in an interview: "Any one of these fools can get it, any one of them."

It is unclear whether these are just coincidences, or perhaps Usman is purposely mocking McGregor to get his attention. Either way, it seems to have got under his skin.

Usman unsurprisingly responded to McGregor's challenge, replying: "Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished."

Currently at 155lbs, McGregor will have someway to go should he wish to set up a blockbuster clash between the two, although he did remind Usman of the last time he moved to welterweight, taking just 40 seconds to knockout Donald Cerrone.

For now, his attention will be on his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, having been knocked out in the second round of their rematch back in January.

