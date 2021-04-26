Jessica Gadirova: Who is the 16-year-old European gymnastics champion?

Teenaged prodigy Jessica Gadirova rounded off a memorable week at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships with a gold medal for her efforts in the floor event.

She secured the top spot after previously bagging herself an all-round bronze medal, followed by a silver in vault. The 16-year-old was the last gymnast to take to the floor and she didn't disappoint with her closing performance, scoring 13.966 points.

As a junior athlete, Gadirova competed alongside her twin sister Jennifer. The two started their career in gymnastics at a young age, both competing at the English and British Championships in 2018 and 2019.

The two were set to feature together in the European Championships, but Jennifer was later replaced by Phoebe Jakubczyk after withdrawing as a health precaution.

"Just to even get selected for the European Championships I was so happy and I was so proud to be here," Jessica Gadirova said after her European victory. "Then to make the finals and win the medals, I can't believe it."

Gadirova only turned professional last year, but didn't compete in any events due to the hiatus on sport caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, her first senior competition was this weekend during the European Gymnastics Championships.

At just 16, the starry-eyed youngster will no doubt be setting her sights on a spot in the Olympics in the near future, The likes of Beth Tweddle and Simone Biles have paved the way for aspiring young gymnasts and changed the way many look at gymnastics as a competitive sport.

Rounding off her debut with three medals – one being a gold – is the perfect introduction to what we can expect from Gadirova moving forward.

News Now - Sport News