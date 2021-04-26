Pokemon Go: Latest News and Updates, Events, Promo Codes And Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon Go remains as one of the biggest and highest-grossing mobile games on the market today.

The free world augmented reality (AR) mobile game is a collaboration between gaming giants Niantic and Nintendo that operates via GPS to locate and capture new species, as well as the ability to train and battle with friends and foes.

The game initially launched in 2016, like the original series in Japan, 150 virtual creatures were available to capture. In 2021, there are 932 to collect but not all of them are currently in the game.

Trainers can find gyms and raids at real-life points of significance such as tourist attractions, places of worship and more. On top of this, there are only certain places in the world where specific Pokemon can be caught, encouraging the gaming community to trade with others to complete their Pokedex.

The game has dramatically changed since its release, with new features such as trainer battle and the ability to take down Team Rocket like in the Game Boy games and Anime series. There is also a Bluetooth device called Pokemon Go Plus that will allow players to perform certain actions in the game without looking at their smartphone.

Metacritic scored the game at 69/100 on iOS and a User Score of 5.5 - based on program and technical glitches that have somewhat hampered players from making progress in the game during those five years.

Information is constantly refreshing regarding Pokemon Go and we will update you as soon as new details become available.

Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon Go.

Latest News and Updates

26th April: Team GO Rocket will be making a return to Pokemon Go after Niantic have addressed issues regarding the “extended absence” of the troublesome team.

To make up for this, they announced that Giovanni will be on the loose and armed with a special legendary shadow Pokemon to capture. Read more about it here.



Events

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pokemon Go’s world tour was cancelled during 2020, which sees the game travel to major cities around the world where players will meet up to complete special one-off research tasks and catch Pokemon.

Because of the global uncertainty, Niantic have not planned any further events for the time being and we will provide you with updates as soon as we have them available.

Promo Codes

There are currently two ways in which players can redeem promo codes. At this time, iOS trainers are unable to do so in the app itself, whereas Android users can.

Here are the following steps:

iOS

Visit the promo section of the Niantic website

Login and enter your offer code

Once this is completed, you will receive a notification in-game displaying the items that have been added to your inventory.

Android

In the map view, tap the main menu button and head to the shop. At the bottom of the screen, there will be a text field to input any codes. Once redeemed, a notification will appear to confirm the items that have been added to your bag.

