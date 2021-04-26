The fallout from the European Super League has thrown up a raft of stories regarding the ownership at Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Foreign ownership hasn't represented much of a problem for the Premier League's behemoths in recent years.

But the news surrounding the formation of the Super League has raised fresh questions regarding the competence of certain owners and their inability to understand the fans, those individuals who collectively have cultivated a culture, identity and history that was threatened by the much-maligned proposition.

The house of cards has already started to fall, with Ed Woodward resigning and furious United supporters storming the training ground last week, which drew criticism from former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

“The fans have done what they needed to do… but the Manchester United situation is probably more unique than anyone else, because they loathe the Glazers," Jordan told talkSPORT (via Daily Express).

“They loathe the way they bought the club and everybody knows from a business point of view it was a smart as paint move, but for the fans who have watched the Glazers effectively fund their club with its own money, it causes uproar."

And of course you’ve got a team that hasn’t won anything for eight years, and certain activists have taken an opportunity. You can’t go breaking into training grounds. You just can’t. I mean, you can, but ultimately then you deserve to get your collar felt. I don’t think this is productive, I don’t see the point of it."

These events represent a culmination of years of pent-up frustration against the Glazer ownership.

But despite the tumultuous atmosphere that's building at Old Trafford, the deeply unpopular owners will not be walking away from the club until they receive a gargantuan figure.

According to an exclusive report published by the Irish Mirror on Saturday, the Glazers are looking for £4 billion for one of the world's most universally recognised clubs.

Given they bought United for £790m back in 2005, the return on investment would be quite staggering if a consortium was willing to stump up that type of mind-boggling figure.

The report claims that the Glazers believe the asking price is justified due to United's ability to secure mega-money sponsorship deals and the club's incredibly powerful and successful history.

There are multiple components in football clubs that contribute to the overall value, some of which are more quantifiable than others.

In terms of squad value, there is no direct science but Transfermarkt has become a widely-used resource to determine players of values and squads.

With that in mind, and amid the news regarding United's asking price, GIVEMESPORT have sought to determine just how much United's current roster of players contribute to the £4 billion figure.

According to Transfermarkt data, United's squad is only the ninth-most valuable in world football, with fierce rivals Manchester City currently occupying top spot with £924.3m worth of talent.

With a total value of £646.16m, United are behind many of their chief European competitors but have the third-highest valued squad in English football.

Elsewhere, Wolves, Everton and Leicester City all sneak into the top 20 to form an eight-strong English representation, while it's intriguing to note that there isn't a single Serie A side inside the top 10.

Take a look at the ranking in full below:

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers (£370.89m)

19. Everton (£418.05m)

18. Leicester City (£428.31m)

17. AC Milan (£457.92m)

16. Napoli (£479.7m)

15. Arsenal (£494.19m)

14. RB Leipzig (£505.6m)

13. Borussia Dortmund (£523.3m)

12. Inter Milan (£556.47m)

11. Juventus (£610.29m)

10. Tottenham Hotspur (£612.72m)

9. Manchester United (£646.16m)

8. Real Madrid (£670.95m)

7. Atletico Madrid (£673.2m)

6. Chelsea (£701.82m)

5. Barcelona (£740.7m)

4. Paris Saint-Germain (£746.06m)

3. Bayern Munich (£757.44m)

2. Liverpool (£905.4m)

1. Manchester City (£924.3m)

News Now - Sport News