Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard: Who is the greatest English player in Premier League history?
The future of the Premier League was put under threat by the European Super League plans last week.
Even if the ‘Big Six’ clubs remained in England’s top-flight while competing in the Super League, it would have cheapened what is supposed to be the greatest league in the world.
It’s considered the greatest league in the world thanks to the incredible talent we witness in England.
Players from all corners of the globe grow up watching the Premier League and want to compete in it.
While the influx of foreign talent has no doubt made the Premier League better, we still get to witness all the exciting homegrown talent.
It’s still rare to see the very best English players leave these shores despite the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham showing off their ability in Germany.
But who are the greatest English players to play in the Premier League? It’s certainly not an easy question to answer but 90Min have given it a go by ranking the 30 best English players to play in the league.
They state that the rankings are purely based on performances in the Premier League - so anything before 1992 or abroad counts.
So, without further ado, here is their top 30:
30. Stan Collymore
29. Stuart Pearce
28. Jamie Vardy
27. Les Ferdinand
26. Ian Wright
25. John Barnes
24. Steve McManaman
23. Jordan Henderson
22. Andy Cole
21. Teddy Sheringham
20. David Seaman
19. Peter Beardsley
18. Gary Neville
17. Paul Ince
16. Sol Campbell
15. Matt Le Tissier
14. Michael Owen
13. Robbie Fowler
12. Tony Adams
11. Raheem Sterling
10. Rio Ferdinand
9. Ashley Cole
8. David Beckham
7. Harry Kane
6. John Terry
5. Frank Lampard
4. Wayne Rooney
3. Paul Scholes
2. Alan Shearer
1. Steven Gerrard
So, Gerrard is the greatest English player in Premier League history apparently.
We’re sure plenty of people will disagree with that - especially considering he failed to win the Premier League title. He ranks above midfield rivals Scholes (3rd) and Lampard (5th).
Record goalscorer, Shearer, has to settle with second place despite his 260 goals in the league with second top goalscorer, Rooney, in 4th.
There is one current star in the top 10 with Harry Kane currently sitting in seventh. If he remains in the league for the remainder of his career and breaks Shearer’s record, he will certainly be in the conversation of the greatest ever.
Another current player, Sterling, finds himself 11th in the list and will also fancy his chances of cracking into the top 10 with a couple more Premier League titles before he retires.
Only two other current players feature with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 23rd and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in 28th.News Now - Sport News