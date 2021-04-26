The future of the Premier League was put under threat by the European Super League plans last week.

Even if the ‘Big Six’ clubs remained in England’s top-flight while competing in the Super League, it would have cheapened what is supposed to be the greatest league in the world.

It’s considered the greatest league in the world thanks to the incredible talent we witness in England.

Players from all corners of the globe grow up watching the Premier League and want to compete in it.

While the influx of foreign talent has no doubt made the Premier League better, we still get to witness all the exciting homegrown talent.

It’s still rare to see the very best English players leave these shores despite the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham showing off their ability in Germany.

But who are the greatest English players to play in the Premier League? It’s certainly not an easy question to answer but 90Min have given it a go by ranking the 30 best English players to play in the league.

They state that the rankings are purely based on performances in the Premier League - so anything before 1992 or abroad counts.

So, without further ado, here is their top 30:

30. Stan Collymore

29. Stuart Pearce

28. Jamie Vardy

27. Les Ferdinand

26. Ian Wright

25. John Barnes

24. Steve McManaman

23. Jordan Henderson

22. Andy Cole

21. Teddy Sheringham

20. David Seaman

19. Peter Beardsley

18. Gary Neville

17. Paul Ince

16. Sol Campbell

15. Matt Le Tissier

14. Michael Owen

13. Robbie Fowler

12. Tony Adams

11. Raheem Sterling

10. Rio Ferdinand

9. Ashley Cole

8. David Beckham

7. Harry Kane

6. John Terry

5. Frank Lampard

4. Wayne Rooney

3. Paul Scholes

2. Alan Shearer

1. Steven Gerrard

So, Gerrard is the greatest English player in Premier League history apparently.

We’re sure plenty of people will disagree with that - especially considering he failed to win the Premier League title. He ranks above midfield rivals Scholes (3rd) and Lampard (5th).

Record goalscorer, Shearer, has to settle with second place despite his 260 goals in the league with second top goalscorer, Rooney, in 4th.

There is one current star in the top 10 with Harry Kane currently sitting in seventh. If he remains in the league for the remainder of his career and breaks Shearer’s record, he will certainly be in the conversation of the greatest ever.

Another current player, Sterling, finds himself 11th in the list and will also fancy his chances of cracking into the top 10 with a couple more Premier League titles before he retires.

Only two other current players feature with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 23rd and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in 28th.

