When will the Fortnite servers be back up?

Fortnite continues to be one of the best and most popular battle royale games currently being played by Playstation, Xbox and PC players.

To constantly be so popular, the game, developed by Epic, provides constant updates and changes to the map to keep it fresh.

This makes sure that they compete with other games in the same category like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Gamers love the addition and updates they add, but this doesn’t come with some minor bugs, issues and changes to weapons along the way.

Therefore at times across the year, Fortnite brings out updates to make sure the game is perfect to play for gamers.

When will the Fortnite server be back up?

The latest update to come out is the 16.30 update which is arriving this week as part of the next Season 6 post-launch update.

Most of the time, the update isn’t one that causes it to bring the servers down, but this one is and maintenance is scheduled for 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC) on the 27th April 2021.

Following such an update, Fortnite fans typically only have to wait a couple of hours for the servers to be back up, so it should stick to a similar schedule unless something messes up during maintenance. It is very slim that this will happen, but if so, it would be likely that the servers would be down for a couple of games maximum.

Epic Games and Fortnite on social media will be the place to go to see the exact moment the servers are back up and running. Chapter 2 Season 6 brought about a lot of new changes so it is easy to see why many hope the servers aren’t down for long.

