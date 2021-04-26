The Mesut Ozil saga now seems like a distant memory at Arsenal.

After being axed from Mikel Arteta's squad altogether, the playmaker finally moved to Fenerbahce in January.

The Ozil situation was creating a considerable amount of bad feeling around north London - and that's not the only reason the club were desperate to get him off the books.

It was well-documented that despite not playing a minute of football in 2020/21, the former Germany international was still raking in £350,000 a week.

When Arsenal offered him that bumper contract, safe in the knowledge they couldn't risk losing Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at the same time, it seemed a good move.

But it became a source of embarrassment and one which isn't entirely put to bed yet.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are still paying 90% of his wages, with Fenerbahce only contributing around £46,000-per-week.

The Turkish club might even feel hard-done-by with that kind of bill. Ozil has only made seven appearances so far for his new side and hasn't scored or registered an assist, with injuries hampering his performance.

Yet Arsenal will be even more aggrieved as he still ranks as their second-highest earner. Here's how his wages compare to the other weekly outgoings at Colney, with data from The Sun and Spotrac:

27. Bukayo Saka - £10,000

26. Reiss Nelson - £15,000

25. Emile Smith Rowe - £20,000

24. Rob Holding - £25,000

23. Mat Ryan - £35,000

22. William Saliba - £40,000

21. Runar Alex Runarsson - £40,000

20. Eddie Nketiah - £45,000

19. Gabriel - £50,000

18. Mohamed Elneny - £50,000

17. Calum Chambers - £50,000

16. Dani Ceballos - £52,000

15. Cedric Soares - £75,000

14. Kieran Tierney - £81,000

13. Pablo Mari - £85,000

12. Gabriel Martinelli - £90,000

11. Granit Xhaka - £100,000

10. Bernd Leno - £100,000

8. Sead Kolasinac - £100,000

8. Hector Bellerin - £110,000

7. David Luiz - £125,000

6. Nicolas Pepe - £140,000

5. Alexandre Lacazette - £182,000

4. Willian - £220,000

3. Thomas Partey - £250,000

2. Mesut Ozil - £315,000 (Arsenal's share)

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £350,000

In truth, Ozil isn't the only case of daylight robbery going on here...

Arsenal have one of the highest wage bills in the Premier League - they're spending over £4m a week and only Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are outspending them.

That's before you take into account that Arteta's side are currently labouring in 10th. Their mediocrity is unlikely to be offset by the financial boosts associated with European football next season, either.

