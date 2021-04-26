Chisora vs Parker: Card, Fight Time, Stream, Tickets, Venue, Date And Everything You Need To Know

Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker are due to face off in what is an eagerly anticipated fight for the boxing fanatics.

Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Boxing promotion are prepared for a stacked fight card in Manchester in what promises to be an enthralling night of boxing as we head into the summer months.

The main event will see heavyweight bruisers Chisora and Parker face off against each other - in a fight that was in the making since 2019. Sadly, the New Zealander was forced to pull out from the bout due to a spider bite.

That being said, Parker has won his last four fights in a row on the back of his defeat to Dillian Whyte via unanimous decision in 2018. Chisora has fought at the highest level and has never been afraid to duck away from a big fight, losing most recently to rising Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk, also via unanimous decision.

With the time until the bell rings drawing ever closer, here is everything that we know about this fight night so far...

Card

Hearn recently admitted that this was the “best card” he has ever put on. Two fights on the card are yet to be officially confirmed with fighters currently without opponents.

Here is the full fight card for the event, with some big names taking part in a stacked undercard.

MAIN EVENT: Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol v Craig Richards – for WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title

James Tennyson v Jovanni Straffon – for vacant IBO lightweight title

Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight title

Chris Eubank Jr v Marcus Morrison

v Marcus Morrison Campbell Hatton v TBA

Scott Fitzgerald v TBA



Fight Time

For the main event, the fighters are set to make their ring walk from around 10:30 pm depending on how long the bouts beforehand last. There has been no official confirmation at this time and we will update you as soon as we have more details.

Stream

The fight will only be available to watch on Sky Sports Box Office via pay-per-view which can be purchased for £19.95 right now. Click here for more details.

Tickets

We are unable to find details regarding tickets at this time. Any information regarding this will be posted here.

Venue

Matchroom’s fight night will take place at the Manchester Arena.



Date

The 12-round heavyweight showdown is set to take place on Saturday 1st May in what is a typical bank holiday weekend in the UK.

