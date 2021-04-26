Crystal Palace transfer news: Price-tag revealed for Arsenal and West Brom midfielder Maitland-Niles

Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles will reportedly be available for £20m in the summer.

What's the latest on Maitland-Niles?

The Sun has revealed that the 23-year-old Gunners man will be available for £20m in the upcoming transfer window.

After playing just 486 minutes of Premier League football in the first half of the season, opportunities were hard to come by and Maitland-Niles made a January loan switch to West Brom.

Sam Allardyce's side would reportedly love to take him on permanently but will struggle with the finances involved.

This opens the door to other Premier League clubs who could potentially snap up the Arsenal man in the summer.

Who's interested in him?

According to the Mirror, Crystal Palace are interested in signing the five-cap international.

Since making the loan move to the Hawthorns, the buzz surrounding the midfielder has escalated and Palace are in the mix for his services.

As per the report, Leeds United and AS Monaco have watched Maitland-Niles with interest, while Wolves attempted to bring him to Molineux last summer.

In the coming months, it's believed that the Eagles will be going through a squad rebuild, with Roy Hodgson also likely to depart.

The young midfielder could be a part of this rejuvenation of the south London club, with director Dougie Freedman and chairman Steve Parish needing to stump up £20m for his services.

How has he performed this season?

Since joining Allardyce's side, Maitland-Niles has missed just four minutes of action, according to WhoScored. This highlights how important the midfielder has become for the Baggies.

Across Maitland-Niles' eleven appearances, the relegation-threatened side have only lost three games.

The Gunners midfielder has been a productive presence, combining 1.3 dribbles per fixture with an impressive 1.9 tackles.



Would he be a good fit at Palace?

West Brom needed a burst of energy in their midfield to help turn their results around and Palace are in a similar position.

The Eagles have the oldest average squad age in the Premier League and most of their central midfield options are 30 or over, namely James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.

Maitland-Niles can provide the spark and intensity in midfield that Palace desperately need to make themselves a more forward-thinking and expansive team.

The England international would also add some much-needed longevity to an ageing Eagles squad, but the ultimate question now is whether they believe he's worth the £20m price-tag Arsenal have attached to him.

