Premier League transfer news: Championship star could be Aston Villa's Jack Grealish successor

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cantwell?

The Villans are reportedly considering their options ahead of the summer transfer window, with captain Jack Grealish linked with a move away.

It is understood that they have identified Cantwell as a potential target to bring in prior to the 2021/22 season.

How much is Cantwell worth and when does his contract expire?

Transfermarkt value Cantwell at £16.2m, but Norwich are believed to want far more than this for the forward. They are seeking £30m to let the youngster depart Carrow Road.

Cantwell only has one year remaining on his contract with the club, suggesting that this summer could be the last chance for Norwich to get an appropriate fee for him, or they risk losing him for free in 2022.

What are Cantwell's stats this season?

The England Under-21 international has featured in 31 Championship games this term, registering six goals and four assists in these matches (via WhoScored). Grealish (16) and Watkins (16) are the only Villa players to be directly involved in more goals for Dean Smith's men.

Cantwell has demonstrated the creativity that he possesses by delivering 48 key passes in the second tier. This would put him second in the Villa standings, behind Grealish (75).

He would also be ranked second when it comes to successful dribbles this year, having made 47. Once again, Grealish (61) is the player leading the way at Villa Park.

What's been said about Cantwell?

Cantwell spent five months on loan at Dutch side Fortuna Sittard in 2018. His manager at the time, Claudio Braga, knew that he had talent even at that point.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2019, he claimed that Cantwell matched up to the best players he had previously worked with, including a certain Champions League winner.

Braga said: “I’ve worked with Danny (the Portugal international) and, in his youth, I worked with (Liverpool’s) Gini Wijnaldum.

“But what I can say is for me – and it is difficult to say these things – is I think Todd is at the same level and maybe he can achieve more, because he has the talent.”

Is Cantwell the right replacement for Grealish?

Replacing Grealish would be an almost impossible task for Villa. As the statistics indicate, Grealish's impact at the club cannot be overstated.

However, if Grealish does decide to take the next step in his career this summer, Villa will need to find a suitable alternative. Cantwell may be their best option.

In his previous campaign in the Premier League, he managed six goals and two assists, proving that he could cut it at the highest level. He has since dropped down the Championship, and doubled his number of assists to show that he appears to be improving his creativity.

Expecting Cantwell to come in and replicate Grealish's achievements would be unfair on the Norwich attacker. After all, Grealish is now an established England international, who could play an influential role at this summer's Euros if he returns to full fitness in time.

Cantwell has shown positive signs in his fledgling career so far, though, and could flourish in the Midlands if given the opportunity to do so.

