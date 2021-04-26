Arsenal transfer news: Gunners keen on Real Betis star

Arsenal are reportedly on the hunt for an attacking midfielder with the Gunners interested in Real Betis' Nabil Fekir.

What's the latest news involving Fekir?

The Daily Mail has reported that Mikel Arteta's side are interested in signing an attacking midfielder this summer.

Nabil Fekir is being taken under consideration, as well as Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt.

The Frenchman has previously been targeted by Arsenal, as well as Liverpool, and it seems that the Gunners may make another attempt to lure Fekir to the Emirates in the coming transfer window.

How has he performed this season?

The 27-year-old has been a stand-out performer for Betis this year and his WhoScored statistics certainly reflect this.

Out of the entire Betis squad, Fekir has achieved the highest average rating of 7.10. The attacking midfielder has also provided nine goal contributions across 29 La Liga appearances.

Fekir has also unleashed an average of 2.8 shots and completes 2.6 dribbles per league fixture.

That works out at 76 dribbles in total, meaning he's completed more in his respective top flight than Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Lyon's Memphis Depay, and Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin this season.

Could he be an Odegaard alternative for Arsenal?

Although Martin Odegaard has thrived during his time in north London and was named Arsenal's Player of the Month for March, Fekir could be another option for the Gunners.

Since his January arrival, the Norwegian has proven that he's capable of performing in the Premier League and Arsenal are reportedly very keen on signing Odegaard permanently.

However, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal now face competition for the Real Madrid man, creating doubt over a long-term deal.

Fekir - who Transfermarkt value at £22.5m - operates in a similar capacity to Odegaard, taking up the space just behind the centre-forward and bringing creativity and goals to the team from the tip of midfield.

What other positions do Arsenal need to strengthen this summer?

This season has highlighted that Arsenal are in need of an out-and-out striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in scintillating form last year and scored 22 Premier League goals. However, this season the 31-year-old has failed to replicate the same level of goal-scoring form.

Furthermore, Alexandre Lacazette's contract is set to expire next summer, and football.london has reported that it's likely the forward will depart in the coming months.

Mikel Arteta also needs to strengthen at right-back. Hector Bellerin has only made one Premier League appearance since the end of February.

In his absence, Calum Chambers has filled the void but having spent much of his career playing at centre-half, it feels like little more than a short-term solution.

If Arsenal can bring in a No.10, a right-back and a striker this summer, they'll be much better placed for 2021/22.

