It was confirmed on Monday that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and all-time record goal scorer Alan Shearer have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Premier League made the announcement via their official Twitter account, and six more players will join the aforementioned duo as part of a fan vote.

Following Monday's news, Shearer paid tribute to the teammates and coaches that allowed him to achieve such unparalleled success in English football, per Sky Sports.

"When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League - week in, week out, year in, year out - I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with."

Henry, meanwhile, was clearly humbled by the recognition.

"If you asked me at the start of my career about entering the Hall of Fame, I wouldn't have believed you. It's an amazing honour."

The Frenchman was one of the most enchanting and charismatic players of his generation, a figure who was almost universally admired.

It didn't matter who you supported, it was almost impossible not to be taken by Henry's charm.

Unless, of course, you're a fan of the Republic of Ireland national team.

During a World Cup play-off match between France and Ireland in 2009, Henry handled the ball before squaring to William Gallas to head home a 103rd-minute winner.

The Irish players were left absolutely incensed and chased the officials to protest, but the goal stood and Giovanni Trapattoni's side were dumped out out in gut-wrenching fashion.

It was a modern-day equivalent of Diego Maradona's infamous 'hand of god' and a moment that tarnished Henry's otherwise faultless legacy.

Naturally, it's a goal that will live long in the memory and one that came back to haunt Henry during the 2016 Euros while he was working as a pundit for BBC Sport.

Ireland managed to qualify for the tournament in France and, as fate would have it, they were drawn against the hosts in the last-16.

Martin O'Neill's side lead at half-time through a Robbie Brady penalty in the second minute and Shearer took the opportunity to take a swipe at Henry in the studio during the break.

In reference to the early decision, Shearer said: "They deserved that penalty because, after previous decisions have gone against them..."

With the panel clearly away of the implication of Shearer's comment, Rio Ferdinand was left in stitches while Henry was stuck somewhere between laughter and embarrassment.

"Can we talk about the second half?" asked Henry, clearly eager to move on swiftly from the subject.

And just when Henry thought he was out of the woods, Gary Lineker arrived with a cutting sucker punch of a pun.

"Thierry, being fair though, you've got to hand it to France."

Cue an eye roll from Henry and further laughter from Ferdinand and Shearer.

A priceless piece of TV gold involving the iconic Hall of Fame duo.

1 of 20 Can you name the shirt sponsor on these iconic Premier League kits? Vodafone AIG Sharp AON

News Now - Sport News