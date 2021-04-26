England's highest capped player Fara Williams announces retirement

Lionesses legend Fara Williams has announced she is to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Williams began her club career with Chelsea, before moving on to Charlton Athletic. She then embarked on an eight-year stint at Everton, which included an FA Cup title in 2010.

Williams moved across Merseyside in 2012, claiming back-to-back Women's Super League titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014. Another FA Cup win came with Arsenal in 2016, before Williams left the North London club for Reading in 2017.

Not just a star in the domestic league, Williams is England's highest capped player, male or female, with 172 appearances for the Lionesses. She was also part of the Team GB squad that competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Williams's career is all the more impressive considering she endured six years of homelessness throughout her early years as a player. She was also diagnosed last year with nephrotic syndrome, a kidney condition which affected her fitness.

Despite the setbacks, Williams has been a trailblazer in women's football and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2016 for her achievements.

Williams announced her decision to retire on Twitter. “After much consideration & despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season,” she said.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game.”

Williams posted a statement alongside this announcement, thanking those who had been integral in the development of her career. This includes former England manager Hope Powell and former England youth coach Mo Marley.

