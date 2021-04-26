Premier League transfer news: Everton offered Atletico Madrid star

Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

What is the latest news on Trippier?

The Toffees reportedly want a new right-back in the upcoming transfer window who can compete with and succeed current club captain Seamus Coleman.

Norwich defender Max Aarons has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, and now Trippier's name has been thrown into the mix as a possible alternative.

What are Trippier's stats this season?

Trippier has enjoyed a strong season in the Spanish capital, racking up six assists in his 23 top-flight appearances, as per WhoScored. Lucas Digne (6) is the only Everton player who can match this total for the Merseyside club.

Playing under Diego Simeone, Trippier has produced 26 key passes in La Liga, which would put him in the top four at Everton.

Defensively, he has also been a reliable presence for the league leaders. He has made 32 interceptions - a number bettered only by Michael Keane (44) and Mason Holgate (33) for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Is he a cheaper option than Aarons?

Transfermarkt value Trippier at £18m, whereas Aarons is believed to be worth £30m.

Given that he he has just one year left on his contract at Atletico and he turns 31 in September, Trippier may well be available for a smaller fee.

His wages, however, could be a different matter. The England international currently takes home £82k per week.

Should Everton prioritise Trippier over Aarons?

Everton's Director of Football Marcel Brands essentially has a choice between continuing the club's pursuit of Aarons or diverting his attentions to Trippier.

Trippier is certainly an intriguing option - he has the clear advantage when it comes to experience. The former Spurs man has played in a World Cup, and competed in a Champions League final. Furthermore, he would likely cost the club less money in terms of a transfer fee.

However, Everton already have experience in this position through Coleman. It seems unnecessary for them to add another player in their thirties to the squad who plays in the same position.

Meanwhile, Aarons may only be 21, but he has played a full season in the Premier League, and his performances in the Championship this year have indicated that he is ready to step up to the top level once more.

Ancelotti needs a long-term option to cover the right-back berth. Brands must avoid the temptation of bringing in a big-name player and instead ensure Everton's next No.2 provides that all-important longevity.

Aarons may be a little more expensive and a little more raw, but in the long run he'll prove the wiser investment.

